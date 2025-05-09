Kundura: A 62-year-old physically disabled man, who was hospitalised in a critical condition following a honeybee attack, died at Bedhapaunshi village in Dangarpaunshi panchayat and this block in Koraput district Thursday. The deceased was identified as Lachhman Keuta. The incident occurred last Sunday near a water tank in Bedhapaunshi village, where Keuta had gone to attend a local meeting. A swarm of bees, reportedly disturbed from a nearby hive, attacked Keuta and seven others. While the others recovered and returned home safely, Keuta failed to flee owing to his physical disability and sustained critical injuries in the bee attack. Locals rushed him to the Kundura Community Health Center and later shifted him to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jeypore after his condition worsened.

As his health condition showed no signs of improvement, he was referred to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput, where he succumbed during treatment. Kundura police registered a case (11/25) over a complaint and handed over the body to his family members after a post-mortem examination.