Baripada: In yet another instance of human-wildlife conflict, a herd of wild elephants wreaked havoc in Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday evening.

The wild herd strayed into the village and destroyed acres of paddy along with other crops. Many houses were also damaged by the animals that came to the human settlement in search of food.

According to the locals, the pachyderms caused road blockade for hours on Karanjia-Chadheibhola main road while travelling to the nearby forest. Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on either side of the route due to the elephant incursion.

The villagers said that the herd stays in the forest close to their village during the daytime. They have urged the forest department to drive the elephants deeper into the forest.

Forest officials have rushed to the spot Thursday morning and put the herd under watch.

The herd was last seen near Bada Deuli forest, informed forest officials. Besides, a strict vigil is being maintained on the movement of the herd.

