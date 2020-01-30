Dhenkanal: An elephant was killed while another sustained injuries after being hit by a truck on NH-55 near Podapada Chhak under Odapada block here in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to forest officials, the accident occurred when a herd of elephant was crossing the road. The driver of a speeding 14-wheeler truck failed to spot the elephants on the road and ended up hitting them.

While an elephant died on the spot following the accident and its tusk was found at a separate place, another elephant sustained grievous injuries after coming under the 14-wheeler. The driver and his helper fled the scene following the accident.

It has been suspected that the accident occurred due to the dense fog.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot. The truck has been seized and the authorities have begun an investigation to nab the perpetrators.

