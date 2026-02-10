Dhenkanal: An elephant killed three women and injured three others while they were collecting firewood in a forest near Patpura village in Dhenkanal district Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Indumati Pradhan, Tuni Behera and Kuntala Pradhan, all residents of Lochapali village. The condition of the three injured women remains critical.

The injured—Rama Dehuri, Rasmita Pradhan and Jhili Pradhan—are undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Dhenkanal.

Forest department officials rushed to the spot after being informed and have initiated an investigation into the incident.