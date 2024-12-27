Sambalpur: In another tragic case of man-animal conflict, an elderly woman was killed by an elephant in Jamuguri area of Sambalpur district Thursday evening. Reports said that 55-year-old Pari Lugun, a resident of Jamuguri in Godloisingh panchayat, Jujomura block, had gone to a nearby forest to gather dry leaves for fuel. During this, she encountered an elephant and attempted to flee. Unfortunately, she was unable to escape in time, and the elephant trampled her to death.

Locals later discovered her body and alerted the Forest Department and police. The authorities seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The incident has left residents of Jamuguri shaken. This attack comes close on the heels of two similar incidents last month in the same area, and this month alone, five people have already lost their lives due to elephant attacks.