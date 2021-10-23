Sundargarh: In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict, an elephant trampled a man to death at Tentulidhara village under Talasara police limits in Sundargarh district Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nicholas Jojo, a resident of Tentulidhara village.

According to a source, a herd of elephants had strayed into Tentulidhara village Friday night. The animals went on a rampage and damaged standing crops, destroyed standing crops in the area.

The incident occurred while the villagers were trying to drive away the elephants in the wee hours of Saturday. Unfortunately, one of the elephants caught Nicholas and trampled him to death.

On getting information, police and forest department officials reached the spot. The police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

While the villagers demanded compensation to the bereaved family, the forest department officials promised assistance as per the law.

The villagers alleged they have been spending sleepless nights as elephants are frequenting their village. “The forest department is doing nothing to save lives and properties from elephants,” they rued.

PNN