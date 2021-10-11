Dhenkanal: A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Suravi village in Odapada block of Dhenkanal district Monday. The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Swain of the village. The elephant attacked him while he was on his way to join his duty.

Some locals found the body of the deceased in a mangled state and informed his family members and police. Forest department officials also arrived at the spot and initiated a probe.

It should be stated here that the man-elephant conflict is on the rise in Dhenkanal district. Cases of pachyderm attacking human beings are steadily increasing. Unless some constructive measures are implemented, then the situation will go out of hand, informed the locals. They also said that Forest department officials should be more proactive in keeping away elephant herds from human habitats. They stated that every year they suffer huge crop losses and destruction of property due to the wild elephants.