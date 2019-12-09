Sambalpur (Odisha): Eminent Hindi poet Viswanath Prasad Tiwari would be honoured with the prestigious ‘Gangadhar National Award’ during the 53rd Foundation Day celebrations of the Sambalpur University, Vice-Chancellor Deepak Behera said.

The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a shawl and citation, would be presented to Tiwari in January.

Instituted in memory of Odisha’s renowned bard Gangadhar Meher, the award is conferred on a poet of national repute every year since 1991, Behera said.

Tiwari, a former president of Sahitya Academy, has authored several anthologies. Notable among his creations are ‘Rachana ki sarokar’, ‘Kavita kya hai’, ‘Saath chalte hue’ and Bistar duniya le liye’.

