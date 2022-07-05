Dubai: In a bizarre incident, the Airbus A380 aircraft of Emirates flew for 14 hours despite having a hole in the plane.

No passengers were reported as being injured as a result of the incident.

According to the Independent, the plane departed from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia July 1. But after about 14 hours of travel, the pilots got suspicious. Air Traffic Control (ATC) was contacted there. Permission was given for an emergency landing on the suspicion that the plane’s tyre burst during take-off. After landing, the plane was inspected and a hole was found in the lower part of its left wing.

Pilots, as well as passengers, were shocked to see such a big hole in the plane. They breathed a sigh of relief that they had escaped from a major accident.