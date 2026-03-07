New Delhi: Emirates Saturday announced that it has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, advising passengers not to travel to the airport while operations remain halted.

In a statement posted on X, the airline said it will provide further updates once more information becomes available. It stressed that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.

“All flights to and from Dubai have been suspended until further notice. Please do not go to the airport,” the airline wrote on X.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised,” the airline said, while thanking customers for their understanding and patience during the disruption.

The airline also announced flexible travel options for passengers affected by the suspension.

Travellers who have bookings between February 28 and March 31 will be allowed to change their travel plans.

Passengers can rebook an alternate flight to their intended destination for travel on or before April 30.

Those who made their bookings through travel agents have been advised to contact their agents directly for assistance.

Customers who booked tickets with the airline can reach out through Emirates’ official support channels.

Passengers also have the option to request a refund. Customers who booked directly with Emirates can submit a refund request using the airline’s refund form, while those who booked through travel agents will need to contact their agents to process refunds.

Meanwhile, the airline said that all city check-in facilities across Dubai have been temporarily closed until further notice.

Passengers have also been urged to ensure that their contact details are updated in their booking profiles so they can receive the latest updates about flight operations.

Emirates said it will continue to share additional information through its official communication channels as the situation develops.