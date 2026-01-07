A video going viral on social media is bringing tears to people’s eyes. The broken voice of an elderly mother and the pain visible in her eyes are heartbreaking. In the clip, the daughter is seen abandoning her mother at an ashram, citing a lack of space at home. The video has raised serious questions about relationships, emotions and the mindset of modern society.

The viral video shows the elderly woman appearing calm on camera, yet clearly heartbroken. She is accompanied by her daughter. During the conversation, when asked why she is being left at the ashram, the daughter replies that there is no room at home to accommodate her. At this point, the mother’s eyes well up with tears, and she begins to cry.

🚨जब बेटी ही मां को वृद्ध आश्रम छोड़ने जाए बेशर्मी से बोले भी कि मां के लिए घर में जगह नहीं सोचिए : कभी गांव से किसी को नहीं सुना कि वृद्ध आश्रम छोड़ने गया सिर्फ शहरों में ये परिपाटी है मां बाप शहर में बच्चों के लिए शिफ्ट होते है ,यही बच्चे मां बाप को बाद में वृद्ध आश्रम… pic.twitter.com/p1Wi50Ad3Q — Ramesh Tiwari (@rameshofficial0) January 5, 2026

Though her eyes are filled with tears, the mother’s voice reflects more helplessness than complaint. When asked whether she came to the nursing home of her own free will, she tearfully denies it. Meanwhile, the person filming the video strongly rebukes the woman who brought her mother to the ashram. However, some claims on social media suggest the video was made solely for awareness.

Social media users have reacted to the video in various ways. One user wrote, “The video was made for awareness purposes; it doesn’t appear to be real.” Another commented, “This isn’t a custom in villages; many people in cities don’t respect their parents.” Yet another user added, “This woman should be ashamed.”