Even in the 21st century, there are still villages that lack basic facilities such as roads, electricity and proper infrastructure. One such village is reportedly in Himachal Pradesh, where villagers have been demanding a road for years. Their joy knew no bounds when a bus finally reached the village for the first time. What the villagers did on the bus’s arrival is enough to bring tears to one’s eyes.

A video that is going viral on social media is reportedly from Tuman village in the Karsog tehsil of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. The video shows a bus arriving in the village, with residents gathering not to travel, but to welcome it. Reports suggest this is the first time a bus has ever reached Tuman village, leaving the villagers overjoyed.

The video shows people standing on rooftops to welcome the bus, while others are seen tying ribbons along the road in celebration. Villagers can be seen clapping and showering flowers as the bus arrives. A ribbon is tied across the road, symbolising that the bus is allowed to move ahead only after it is ceremonially cut.

Social media users have reacted emotionally to the video. One user wrote, “The villagers are so happy.” Another commented, “It feels like Eid is being celebrated in this Himachal village today.” Yet another user added, “The joy on their faces says it all.”