Mumbai: The teaser of Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta-starrer Dybbuk -The Curse Is Real was launched Monday.

The horror-thriller movie is written and directed by Jay K. It is the official remake of 2017 Malayalam film ‘Ezra’ and the music is by Clinton Cerejo.

Along with Emraan, who makes his return to his favourite horror genre, this film also features Nikita Dutta and Manav Kaul in prominent roles. The spooky teaser sees Nikita’s character opening a Dybbuk box that has trouble written all over it, what follows next is a series of terrifying events that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.

The movie is jointly produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series. The film marks the digital debut of Emraan Hashmi and is all set to release on October 29 on Amazon Prime Video.