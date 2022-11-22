Mumbai: Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi Tuesday said he has wrapped filming for his upcoming movie Ground Zero.

The film, which is reportedly a military thriller, is directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, known for Marathi films such as Ajinkya” and Bucket List.

Hashmi took to Twitter and posted several photos with the team of “Ground Zero” from the movie’s set.

“#Groundzero wrapped!!” the 43-year-old actor captioned the post.

Deoskar also shared the news on his Instagram Stories and penned a note, recalling his experience of working with Hashmi.

“It was an absolute pleasure working with you. We started, we worked hard and today, we finished on a high. Now, only upwards and onwards!” he wrote.

Ground Zero is backed by Excel Entertainment, the production banner of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Hashmi’s upcoming projects also include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Selfiee, co-starring Akshay Kumar.