Energy production and consumption is the largest source of global greenhouse gas emissions. The energy sector therefore plays a critical role in countries’ efforts to develop and implement long-term strategies to meet climate goals

Energy saved is energy generated. Therefore, conservation and energy efficiency measures have been given a central role in energy policy

BHUBANESWAR: With the rising population in the state, environmentalists and ecologists have urged the government for finding alternative sources of energy to decrease the effects of climate change.

While observing the World Energy Day Saturday, experts were of the opinion that Odisha needs to beware with regards to energy conservation. They suggested that while alternative energy can be vital in reducing carbon footprints, it can also help in preserving rights of individual communities and culture that face insidious destruction due to careless mining.

Echoing their thoughts Dibya Shankar Mishra, Minister for Energy, in a state-level function organised at Jaydev Bhawan here, said, “Everyone needs energy but its conservation for future generations is equally important. New technological innovations even with improving efficiency have increased our quest for more energy for modern lifestyle. Use of energy from fossil fuel has always led to climate emergency.”

“Therefore, it is our prime responsibility to reduce consumption of energy. Our state is always susceptible to cyclone and floods like disasters. Rich heritage, culture, abundant natural resources and a stable government are all the ingredients that have helped position Odisha in many of its endeavours, be it promoting industries or energy conservation,” he added.

Individual studies have shown that the carbon footprint study for Odisha indicates that the total emissions in the baseline year of 2011-12 were 98.5 million tonnes of CO2 where energy generation contributed the most with 83 per cent. Experts have suggested that the numbers have increased ten times more with rapid urbanisation observed in different parts of the city.

Veracity of this can be checked from the fact that another study stated that the state is set to witness a 30 times increase in extremely hot days owing to heavy greenhouse gas emissions till the end of the century. A projected 42,334 excess climate-related deaths will also be observed due to this change, the report warned.

Also attending the event was Bishnupada Sethi, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, who said, “Every citizen has a right to access energy but it is also important to consider the environmental impact. Greater integration of renewable energy and energy efficient methods shall pave way in reducing the energy demand. Energy saved is energy generated. Therefore, conservation and energy efficiency measures have been given a central role in energy policy.”

He also highlighted benefits of different energy related schemes such as KUSUM, pumped storage for hydro projects, small hydro projects and floating solar power plants on our reservoirs.

Moreover Santosh Das, EIC (Electricity)-cum-PCEI, (O), insisted that energy conservation is a must for a sustainable future. “For this, the involvement of all spans of people including students is extremely vital.” Das urged students and teachers of eco-clubs in the state to put unstinted efforts in promoting energy conservation in all spheres of life. He highlighted different energy efficiency projects undertaken in the ULBs, agricultural, building and industrial sectors.

The state-level function witnessed a gathering of more than 600 participants.

