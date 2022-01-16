Hobart: England were 68/1 at Tea on Day 3 and needed 203 runs to win the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia, here Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target of 271, Rory Burns and Zak Crawley logged England’s highest opening partnership of the tour in a quick-fire fashion that belied their previous struggles in the series.

However, Burns (26) chopped on to Cameron Green at the stroke of tea. His partner Crawley was 32 not out when tea was called on Day 3 of the ongoing Day-Night Hobart Test.

Earlier in the day, England bowled out Australia for 155 in their second innings. Mark Wood produced a lion-hearted bowling effort for England, getting 6 for 37, his best figures in Test cricket.

On the other hand, Alex Carey (49) missed out on a fifty but his fine innings helped Australia extend the vital lead under the circumstances.

Brief scores: Australia 303 and 155 (Alex Carey 49; Mark Wood 6/37) vs England 188 and 68/1 (Zak Crawley 32 not out, Rory Burns 26; Cameron Green 1/4). England trail by 203 runs.