Chennai: England brought in wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow and pacer Mark Wood to their squad for the day/night Test against India. The game will start February 24 in Ahmedabad. Jonny Bairstow is known for his hard-hitting abilities.

The selectors also decided to send spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played in the second Test, back to England. It is a part of their rotation policy to manage workload of the players. Bairstow was given rest after the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. He he had scores of 47, 35 not out, 28 and 29. Wood was also given a break after the series in the island nation. He went wicket-less in the first Test and took three wickets in the second.

“Moeen Ali will return to England for a break. Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood will join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England squad for third Test: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.