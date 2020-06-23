Southampton: All the 30 negative-returned England cricketers will undergo a second round of COVID-19 tests. This will be done before they enter the Ageas Bowl’s bio-secure bubble for full-scale training. The England cricketers will train together for the series against West Indies.

2nd round of tests

‘Sky News’ reported Tuesday that the players and 15 support staff will be tested for coronavirus. They will then isolate themselves in their hotel rooms for the first 24 hours while their results are received. The players are staying at the Hilton Hotel here, which is attached to the stadium. All 30 returned negative in the first round of coronavirus testing 10 days ago.

3-game series

The three-match Test series against the West Indies will begin here from July 8. However, before that, a trimmed 20-member home team will play a intra-squad warm-up game at the same venue. The three-day practice game will conclude July 3.

Daily thermal screenings

Thursday, the first behind-closed-door training session starts. After that the players will be tested twice weekly while continuing with daily thermal screenings.

Amid the constant reminders about social distancing, the players will head to the ground for practice each morning through a tent. The tent will be attached with thermal cameras to check for any coronavirus symptoms.

The Ageas Bowl has been divided into zones with only the players and key support staff permitted entry to certain areas.

Defending their crown

West Indies, who won the last series between the two teams at home, will be defending the crown this time. This will be first international cricket fixture since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world of sports to a standstill.