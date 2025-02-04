New Delhi: England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith is likely to miss the first two ODIs of the three-match series against India due to calf issues but is expected to fit for the Champions Trophy.

The wicketkeeper-batter felt discomfort in his calf during the third T20i in Rajkot, England’s solitary win, and has been receiving treatment since. He played the second and third T20Is, replacing Jacob Bethell. But missed the following two games as India won the series 4-1.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 24-year-old will effectively undergo a fitness test in the final match of the tour in Ahmedabad next Wednesday, which also happens to be the deadline to finalise Champions Trophy squads being lodged with the International Cricket Council.

Joe Root has joined England for the ODI leg of the tour, but Smith’s absence is limiting their batting options. Root was meant to replace spinner Rehan Ahmed in the squad, but the latter is now asked to stay on for the 50-over matches.

In the T20I leg of the tour, England have rigidly stuck to a four-pronged pace attack supplemented by Adil Rashid, in contrast to India, who have used up to five spinners in an innings.

After the thrashing in the T20I series, pacer Saqib Mahmood is also expected to play the opening ODI in Rajkot. The right-arm pacer played just one match before being axed for the final T20I at Wankhede Stadium, despite reducing India to 12 for three with a stunning triple wicket maiden.

The three-match ODI series begins in Nagpur Thursday, with the second match following Sunday. The final match of the series, which will be England’s last outing before their Champions Trophy opener against Australia February 22, is scheduled for February 12.