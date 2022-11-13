Melbourne: England won the T20 World Cup defeating Pakistan in the final by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here. After restricting Pakistan to 137 for the loss of eight wickets, England rode on a fine innings by Ben Stokes (52 n o) to romp home with six balls to spare. Skipper Jos Buttler (26) also batted well at the top of the order. Harry Brooks (20) and Moeen Ali (19) also made some useful contributions.

Earlier Pakistan batters failed to break free against some tight England bowling. Sam Curran (3/12), Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) bowled brilliantly to restrict Pakistan. Shan Masood (38) and Babar Azam (32) were the two Pakistan batters to offer some resistance.