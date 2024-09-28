Bhubaneswar: Noting that cases of eve-teasing have increased in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday asked the police to ensure the safety of women on the roads.

Addressing the Collectors’ Conference, Majhi noted the rate of conviction in crimes against women has remained low over the last 22 years, and said his government would not tolerate this.

“It can be seen in the records that cases of eve-teasing have increased in Odisha. The police department should ensure that girls, students and women can move freely across the state,” he said.

“You must take stern action in the crimes against women. Such data implies two things, either there are lapses in police investigation or lack of intent on the part of the department for speedy trial,” he added.

SPs of various districts and senior police officers were also present when Majhi was addressing the gathering.

“I urge the DGP to provide district-wise data of cases against women, conviction pending status and other data within one week. After legal consultations, a future roadmap will be prepared,” he said.

Asserting that the state government has zero tolerance towards crimes against women and children, Majhi said stern action would be taken even if influential people are found involved.

He asked the police to respect women at police stations, listen to their complaints patiently, and take immediate action.

“It doesn’t matter whether the complaint is received during the day or night. Our duty is not confined to only 8-10 hours. By listening to the victims, the police can win the trust of the people and can also become their friends,” Majhi said.

Warning “erring” police personnel, he said, “Mend your ways and behave with people coming to the police station. The government always stands with the police force but at the same time will not tolerate corruption, irregularities and misuse of power by anybody at any cost.”

Majhi said there could be some deviation, but the Odisha Police is a disciplined force.

“Odisha has the reputation of being a peaceful state because of the dedicated work of the majority of the police personnel,” he noted.

He said the police had conducted a peaceful election, a smooth Ratha Yatra and also contained Naxalism.

“The state government is working with dedication to make the state free from left-wing extremism and hence all kinds of required manpower and other infrastructure will be provided,” he said.

