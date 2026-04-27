Bhubaneswar: Amid reports of procedural violation on document registration process, the Revenue and Disaster Management department has directed all registering authorities to ensure strict compliance with legal provisions related to document registration.

The government has taken note of a growing number of instances where registration work is being carried out at individuals’ homes.

It clarified that such practices are not in line with the objectives and framework of the Indian Registration Act, 1908, and the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988.

Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Padhee has directed the Inspector General of Registration to enforce these norms rigorously, said officials.

Registration at a residence is permitted only under exceptional circumstances in accordance with the rules.

This includes cases where a person is unable to visit the registration office due to physical illness, legal custody, or other compelling reasons.

Only in such genuine situations are registration officials authorised to conduct the process outside the office premises.

The department emphasised that registration outside office premises is an exception and should not become a routine practice.

All such cases must strictly follow the procedures laid down under Rules 48 to 52 of the Odisha Registration Rules, 1988.