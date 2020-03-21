Bhubaneswar: With the announcement of near total lockdown in five districts and eight towns, the state government Saturday asked the Omfed to ensure uninterrupted supply of milk and milk products to the consumers across the state.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development secretary R Raghu Prasad has written a letter to the OMFED managing director in this regard.

Prasad asked the MD to sell milk through Omfed milk booths, Omfed retailers, markets and shopping complexes.

“This is to inform you that, the state government has imposed temporary restrictions to minimise and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the interest of public health. However, all Omfed booths, Omfed retailers, markets and shopping complexes should be able to sell milk and milk products uninterruptedly, based on the market demand, since these are essential items,” he said in the letter.

Further, the dairy plant managers and milk unions concerned have been instructed to liaison with the police authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting milk and milk products are not detained.

However, the milk booths have been directed to sell only milk and milk products. They should not sell any other non-essential items nor operate coffee shops or eateries so as to prevent people from congregating, he added.