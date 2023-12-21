Bhubaneswar: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will hold the 24th Edition of Enterprise Odisha in Jharsuguda from January 19 to 21, 2024, in partnership with the state government and various industry associations.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of the Enterprise Odisha, Industries Department Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma, Wednesday, said, “For the first time, it was decided to organise the flagship programme of CII in alignment with the government of Odisha at Jharsuguda as the government is giving importance to expand industrialisation of the region.’’ “Due to the cooperation of the state government, many industrial houses have announced to set up their projects in places such as Sambalpur, Bargarh and Kalahandi,” he said. “State-level single window meetings are being held every month. At least 4-5 projects sanctioned in each meeting are going to be implemented in districts like Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Nuapada,” he added. IPICOL and IDCO Managing Director Bhupendra Singh Poonia said, “We would like to thank CII for organising this event in Jharsuguda for the first time. Through this programme, investors within the state will be able to know about the opportunities available in different parts of the state.’’

More than 200 exhibitors, 100 CEOs and CXOs, and 20 PSUs will participate in the three-day exhibition-cum-conference. The exhibition is expected to receive over 4,000 visitors. Large and medium enterprises of the state, service sector bodies, national organisations of repute, and various government departments will participate in the programme to showcase their strength and solutions. It will showcase products and services in technology, sustainability, renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, security solutions, manufacturing, defense, and food processing sectors.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP