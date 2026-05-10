By Keshab Das

By around the late 19th century, there was a growing concern that due to its appended status, Odisha lagged far behind most other territories under direct British administration especially in terms of technological and industrial progress.

Despite this realisation there was hardly any mention of any strategy of industrial or business development in the region. However, there was a growing sentiment amongst most nationalist local learned societies that British manufactured goods would have to be kept off if local business and technological progress were to be promoted.

It was only in 1903 that Utkal Sammilani was established with the clear aim of unification of the state. In its grand inaugural meeting organised by Madhusudan Das in Cuttack, of the 62 members participated, 32 were functionaries of Princely States (rajas and maharajas) across Odisha.

Importantly, it was resolved that quality of local industrial production must be enhanced that would compete with western goods. This would contribute to local prosperity and dissuade people to opt for foreign goods. It was held that economy depended on domestic industry and business development. Through this approach poverty could be addressed effectively, it was held.

As a significant move, as per resolution, the Odia Jatiya Samiti was formed where only social, educational and business issues would be discussed. There was an interesting proposition to organise a mega industrial/trade exhibition at the Idgah ground in Cuttack. The idea was to encourage local producers across the state to showcase their industrial and farm products, skills and any tradable commodities (minerals and forest produce). Several entertainment events, including wrestling competitions, were organised to attract a large number of visitors.

A proposal was floated to set up Utkal Shilponnati Sabha (USS) to actively encourage industrial and entrepreneurial activities concerning industrial, farm and natural products across the state. It was proposed to hold annual industrial-commercial fairs around the time Utkal Sammilani met.

Local branches of USS were proposed with the permanent membership of 63 members, around half of which were rulers of Princely States and the remaining from domains of legal profession, literature, business. The list included even the literary giant Fakir Mohan Senapati. Raising membership across Odisha was a major goal set.

On subsequent occasions, there were suggestions to print booklets on specific products to promote output generated by local entrepreneurs. Also, a fund was proposed to be created for sending deserving local students abroad to acquire technical education.

A particularly interesting aspect was that the colonial state was gradually co-opted to these initiatives in industrial promotion. For instance, then Commissioner of Odisha KG Gupta not only participated in the annual meeting of Utkal Sammilani but also inaugurated the industrial exhibition.

He made a case for three-pronged strategy for the Odia entrepreneur to be competitive with neighbouring provinces: products manufactured should be of good quality, useful and affordable. He argued that accessing better technology and reducing costs are essential to counter competition from imported goods.

Madhusudan Das had argued for building industrial competitiveness by observing western approach to entrepreneurship, in which success and failures were both opportunities to learn. Capital support to industrial ventures was linked to the confidence of investors in the quality of workers and technicians a firm had. Hence, focus on technical education was key to industrial progress, he held.

Despite detractors, he was able to forge the idea of economic progress of a unified Odisha through industrial and business promotion.

Unverified glorification notwithstanding, the history of entrepreneurship in Odisha remains a neglected subject, and only intensive research can unravel its processes and challenges.

Even the rise and fall of the exemplary Utkal Tannery between 1905 and 1927 awaits serious enquiry, not to mention an investigation into its location and the business dynamics it experienced in manufacturing and trade.

The writer, a Visiting Professor, Institute for Human Development, New Delhi, is an Adjunct Professor, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi.