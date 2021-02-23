Bangalore: Environmental activists in Bangalore welcomed Tuesday the bail for Disha Ravi. She was arrested in arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest.

Environment activist Leo Saldanha on behalf of the ‘Coalition For Environment Justice’ termed the bail a historic. She described it as a ‘constitutional moment’.

“It is a historic and constitutional moment because an Additional Sessions District has used such language, which one would have expected from higher courts. It reminds of the role of judiciary. This is the way the judiciary is supposed to work,” Saldanha said lauding Delhi Additional Sessions court judge Dharmender Rana who granted bail to Ravi.

Also read: Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi

While granting bail, the judge observed, “In my considered opinion, Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic Nation. They cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with the State policies. The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments.”

Advocate Clifton Rozario who handles cases related to environment issues, also welcomed the bail given to Disha Ravi. “The judge has very critically demonstrated what a witchhunt this entire toolkit controversy is,” he said.

Ravi was arrested February 13 by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from here and taken to Delhi.