Bhubaneswar: In a strongly-worded letter to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Odisha State Government, the youth-led organisation Youth United for Sustainable Environment has raised serious concerns over unregulated construction, tree felling, borewell digging, and plastic waste dumping within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

The letter, addressed to multiple high-ranking officials including the Deputy Director General of Forests (C), Additional Chief Secretary of Forests, and the Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, highlights the ongoing violations despite the draft ESZ notification issued in January 2019 remaining unfinalized.

Key concerns raised in the letter include large-scale construction of resorts and commercial buildings along the stretch from Pithabata gate to Lulung, tree felling and borewell digging for new construction projects, improper disposal of plastic waste by tourists, threatening the fragile forest ecosystem, lack of enforcement by the Divisional Forest Officer, Baripada, and the Field Director, Similipal Tiger Reserve, leading to widespread violation of ESZ guidelines. The organisation emphasised the ecological importance of Similipal, which spans over 2,300 sq. km as a wildlife sanctuary and 2,750 sq. km as a tiger reserve, and hosts a rich biodiversity including tigers, elephants, and unique flora and fauna.

The letter cites multiple Supreme Court rulings, including the Goa Foundation case and recent directives from April 2023, urging strict compliance with ESZ guidelines.