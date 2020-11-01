Dubai: Captain Eoin Morgan smashed an unbeaten 68 off 35 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a competitive 191 for seven against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL-2020 game here Sunday. Eoin Morgan hit five boundaries and six sixes during his unbeaten blistering knock. Morgan completely dominated the middle overs

It is a make or break for both teams as the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. Leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia finished with figures of 3/25 and was easily the most impressive bowler for the Royals.

There were useful contributions from Rahul Tripathi (39, 34b, 4×4, 2×6) and Shubman Gill (36, 24b, 6×4) in the KKR innings. Andre Russell (25, 11b, 1×4, 3×6) looked menacing during his brief stay at the wicket, but failed to blossom.

Brief Scores: KKR 191 for 7 (Eoin Morgan 68 n o, Rahul Tripathi 39, Rahul Tewatia 3/25) vs RR. Match to continue