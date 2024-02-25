Bhubaneswar: In what may come as good news for Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers of the state, Odisha office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has directed the state government to extend to them the benefits of Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF & MP Act, 1952).

This directive seeks to benefit about 1.20 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers, 1 lakh mid-day meal workers and 49,000 ASHAs in Odisha.

Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Maushumi Lata Padhi in a letter issued to Commissioner cum Secretary, Labour and ESI department February 20 has stated that EPF and MP Act, 1952 applies to all establishments employing 20 or more employees for extension of three different schemes such as Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme 1952, Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995, and Employees’ Deposit Insurance Scheme 1976 for allowing provident fund, pension, and insurance to eligible employees of registered establishments.

Padhi said appropriate communication should be issued to all departments engaging mid-day meal workers, cook-cum-helpers, ASHAs and Anganwadi workers.

PNN