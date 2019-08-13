Anandapur: A patient died after he was slapped by the attendant of a woman at Anandapur Hospital in Keonjhar district late Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Goutam Mukhi, who was undergoing treatment for epilepsy and was a resident of Ward No. 7 in the area.

The accused, identified as Balaram Dalei of Mugupur village, was arrested after the deceased’s mother Sara Mukhi lodged a complaint in this regard. The incident spread shockwaves in the locality.

Police said Goutam was admitted to the hospital and undergoing treatment after he had repeated seizures at home. He was expected to be discharged from hospital Sunday afternoon. However, before that the unexpected happened.

The incident occurred when he was relieving himself near the compound wall of the hospital. Dalei whose wife was admitted to the hospital saw him and slapped him on his earlobe for peeing near the wall.

Goutam collapsed on the spot. His family rushed him to a doctor who conducted a check-up and shifted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He was undergoing treatment, but succumbed at around 11 pm.

PNN