Baripada: Having already pledged to donate her eyes, Shruti Maiti — a college-going student from ward number-23 under Baripada municipality in Mayurbhanj district — is in news for donating her hair to a cancer patient.

An epitome of kindness, Shruti is the only child of Sudipta Maiti and Swapna. Now she is a BA final year student at Takatpur Autonomous College.

Shruti’s tryst with voluntary service happened when she was studying Plus II and joined the National Service Scheme (NSS). Always leading from the front, she has so far participated in many service-oriented national and international level camps and earned laurels.

“I will be happy if I am able to dissipate the darkness in others’ lives by donating my body parts to them. I feel the purpose of my life will be fulfilled when I can help others overcome their sorrow of having to live a life without some vital organs,” said Shruti.

“After coming to know about hair issue commonly associated with cancer patients, I decided to donate my hair. I contacted the health department and then a specific ladies parlour,” she added.

I have meanwhile been able to come in contact with a cancer patient. Now I am preparing to send my hair to the address safely and, of course, hygienically.

When asked about getting her head tonsured, she said it is to inspire others to follow suit.

“My aim is to join the police department because this profession will help me deliver justice to the oppressed and suppressed ones,” she added.

PNN