Bhubaneswar: Severe coastal erosion has ravaged the prime nesting site of Olive Ridley sea turtles at Nasi-2 Island in the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, raising serious concerns over the disruption and unusual delay in this year’s annual mass nesting.

With female turtles yet to turn up at Gahirmatha rookery this year for the annual mass nesting, apprehension of the marine species skipping their annual sojourn at the tranquil beaches looms large.

Once a preferred destination where lakhs of female turtles gathered for the spectacular ‘arribada’ or mass nesting, the beach at Nasi-2 has now been drastically reduced due to relentless battering by strong sea waves.

Officials said the 6-kilometre-long uninhabited island has shrunk to barely half a kilometre, leaving the shoreline steep and inhospitable for nesting.

“The sea is steadily eating away at the beach almost every day.

The slope has become nearly vertical, making it extremely difficult for turtles to climb and lay eggs,” said Kapilendra Pradhan, Forest Range Officer of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary.

“By all indications, the beach has become hostile in both shape and size for mass nesting.”

The impact is already visible. The much-anticipated arribada, typically observed by early March, has been significantly delayed this year, fuelling fears that the turtles may skip the site altogether.

Gahirmatha, located along the Bay of Bengal coast in Kendrapara district, is recognised as the world’s largest-known rookery for Olive Ridley turtles.

Every year, millions of these marine creatures arrive along the Odisha coast, including nesting grounds at the Rushikulya and Devi river mouths.

However, the erosion at Nasi-2 has cast uncertainty over this natural phenomenon.

“The delay in mass nesting is unusual and worrying.

While we are hopeful, there is apprehension that the turtles might not turn up here in large numbers this season,” Pradhan added.

Forest officials, however, point to a glimmer of hope.

The nearby Agarnasi Island, a five-kilometre stretch, remains unaffected by erosion and could serve as an alternative nesting ground. Experts say the reasons behind the delayed arrival remain unclear.

“There could be multiple factors at play, including illegal fi shing activities and unseasonal rainfall over the past fortnight, but these are still speculative,” said a wildlife expert.

Last year, the sanctuary witnessed an impressive turnout, with over 6.06 lakh turtles arriving within five days starting March 5.