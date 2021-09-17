Balasore: Crime Branch and Odisha police personnel arrested Thursday one more staff of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in connection with the ongoing espionage case.

The accused person, identified as Sachin Kumar was arrested from the DRDO office in Chandipur in this district. With Kumar’s arrest, the total number of people nabbed in the case so far has gone up to five.

Sources said that some more arrests are on the cards after interrogation of the accused. Sources informed that a twomember team from the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has already arrived in Chandipur to help Balasore police and Crime Branch in the investigation.

The sources said that the NIA team has already questioned the four who had been arrested Tuesday. The four contractual employees were arrested from the Integrated Test Range facility in Chandipur for allegedly leaking secrets to a Pakistani agent.

The four accused, Basanta Behera (52), Hemanta Kumar Mistri (52), Tapas Ranjan Nayak (41) and Sk Musafir (32), have all been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The four have been booked under sections 120- B/121-A/34 of the IPC.

Sources said that the accused employees were allegedly honeytrapped and spying for an ISI agent. The NIA officials are trying to ascertain whether those arrested here have any connection with the six who were nabbed by the Delhi police for planning to carry out terror attacks in the country.

Among those six, two had been trained by the ISI in various parts of Pakistan.

