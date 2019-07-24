About 164 years ago, the Indian Railways had started its services and the first passenger train in India ran between Bombay (Bori Bunder) and Thane on 16th April 1853.

While travelling through train, you may have seen different colored stripes on the train coaches such as yellow or white etc. Ever wondered what does these colored stripes on the train coaches indicate?

Well, to illustrate a special type of symbols is used. The need for all these types of symbols is to make people understand about the indications of the train, its rules and regulations.

On the blue ICF coach, the lines or stripes of yellow or white colour are placed on top of the window at the end of the coach, which is actually used to separate the coach from another coach. These lines indicate the unreserved coach of the second class.

When a train arrives at the station, there are many people who are confused about the General Bogie, but by looking these yellow stripes, people can easily understand that this is the General Coach. Similarly, the yellow stripes on blue / red are used for the handicapped and sick people.

Similarly, green stripes on the grey indicate that the coach is for women only. These colour patterns are included only for the new Auto Door Closing EMU in Mumbai, Western Railway.

Similarly, the red colour stripe indicates the first-class coach. So we have understood now why these coloured stripes are given to the train coaches and what do they indicate?