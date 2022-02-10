Whether it is a boy or a girl, marriage is the most vital step of their lives. Some people easily adapt to these changes while some take time. If they adapt well to the changes with positivity, then there is no issue, otherwise, problems begin in married life. People get ready to get married, but often after marriage, they start to feel that the relationship is not what they wanted or thought. Marriage takes place outside the world of fantasy. Therefore, every boy and girl should do some work before marriage to make their married life happy.

Conversation

Do talk with your future life partner at least once before marriage. Exchange of thoughts is very important. Try to understand the person you are going to marry and his/ her personality. You should know this in advance.

Keep things clear

Before marriage, ask your spouse key questions and tell them all important things clearly. For example, what their plans are after marriage and how they want to accomplish them. Apart from this, try to know if they are thinking of shifting to another city or country after marriage.

Prepare yourself for marriage

Every boy or girl wants the best life partner. That is why it is important that you work on mental and physical appearance before marriage so that your partner remains impressed with you.

Ready to take responsibilities

After marriage, the responsibility of both the boy and the girl increases. Expenses also increase to fulfil family responsibilities and social responsibilities. Both the boy and the girl have to be ready for it.