Balasore: Former MLA of Balasore Sadar Assembly segment and trade union leader Arun Dey passed away Monday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He was 76.

Dey was admitted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital after he suffered from cold and complained of difficulty in breathing. He underwent test for Covid-19 and tested positive. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, July 9.

The veteran leader had last contested Assembly election from Balasore in 2014 on an Indian National Congress (INC) ticket wherein he lost to Biju Janata Dal’s Jiban Pradip Das by a huge margin.

Dey was termed a party hopper as he had joined the BJD only for 10 days after being denied ticket to contest either Lok Sabha or Assembly polls. He left the party ahead of the polls and joined the Congress party.

The five-time legislator won thrice on CPI ticket, once as an Independent and once on Odisha Gana Parishad (OGP) ticket.

PNN