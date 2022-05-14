Bhubaneswar: Saroj Padhi, a former Congress MLA, has gone missing from his residence here May 12 and has not been traced so far, police said Saturday.

His son Sangeet Padhi lodged an FIR with Capital Police Station here and suspected that the former lawmaker of Aska Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Ganjam district might have been kidnapped.

He said the ex-MLA had left his residence after getting a phone call around 7 AM May 12, and has not returned since then.

Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that a massive manhunt has been launched to trace Padhi and all police stations across Odisha have been alerted.

He said that the police is looking for him at railway stations, bus terminuses and airports among other places, and is in constant touch with his family members.

Singh said that Padhi, who was elected on a Congress ticket in 2004, has left his wallet, mobile phone and other essential items before leaving the house.

