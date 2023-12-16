Washington: A federal jury has ordered Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer of Donald Trump, to pay more than $148 million to two women poll workers over false claims that they tampered with votes in 2020.

The eight-member panel Friday awarded Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss about $16 million apiece for claims that Giuliani defamed them, as well as $20 million apiece for the emotional distress they experienced after Giuliani’s allegations were followed by a deluge of threats, harassment and professional consequences, Politico reported.

Another payment of $75 million in punitive damages was ordered to be split between them.

The verdict came after a four-day trial to determine the penalty.

Freeman and Moss had originally sought between $15m and $43m in damages from Giuliani.

Reacting to the verdict, Giuliani said he don’t regret “a damn thing”.