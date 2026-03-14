Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed former Jammu and Kashmir DGP Rashmi Ranjan Swain as the first chairman of the newly formed Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission, an official said Saturday.

IPS officer Swain retired from service in 2024.

In November last year, the Odisha Cabinet approved the formation of the Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) to streamline recruitment in the state police force and other uniformed services such as forest, excise and fire services.

The state government had approved the modalities and rules for the recruitment of the chairman and members of the OUSSSC January 31 this year, the official said.

Besides the chairman, the commission will also have two members, he added.