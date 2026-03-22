Dabugaon: The Bhatra community in Nabarangpur district has reportedly ostracised the family of former MLA Sadasiva Pradhani for fixing his daughter’s marriage outside the community.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Bhatra Vikas Parishad held Saturday at Maa Danteshwari temple in Dhamanaguda village under Dabugaon police limits. The meeting was chaired by district president Jagannath Majhi.

Sources said Pradhani’s daughter is set to marry into a Brahmin family from Jeypore in April, with the engagement already held in February. Community leaders from all 10 blocks discussed the issue and alleged violation of traditional norms.

They subsequently resolved to socially boycott Pradhani’s family. Several office-bearers, including district secretary Pratap Chandra Nayak and block-level presidents, attended the meeting. Pradhani’s response could not be obtained at the time of filing this report.