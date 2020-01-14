Islamabad: A fresh picture of ailing former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at a London restaurant along with some family members has gone viral on social media. It has led to the Opposition casting aspersions over the ‘serious nature’ of his health.

Sharif, 69, left for London in an air ambulance November 19 to seek medical treatment, a month after he was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

The PML-N supremo is undergoing treatment of multiple diseases including coronary artery disease (CAD). The CAD is the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries due to which the heart does not receive the blood it needs, leading to acute chest pain and, in some cases, a fatal heart attack.

In the photo leaked Monday, Sharif appeared to be stable and sitting in a restaurant with his son Hasan, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, his son Salman and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry uploaded the leaked photo on his Twitter account and made a satirical comment.

“In London’s intensive care unit, the treatment against plundering is underway and all patients present (there) are feeling better,” the outspoken minister said.

The photo was also reportedly discussed at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here, the ‘Dawn’ newspaper reported.

It may cause problems for Sharif in securing extension for his stay abroad from the PTI-led Punjab government which has become sceptical about the ‘serious nature’ of his health, the report stated.

At the time of Sharif’s departure, Khan had taken a dig at him. He had said doctors were of the opinion that ‘this man could die any minute if he did not go abroad for treatment. But he suddenly recovered and looked perfectly fine as he got a glimpse of the London-bound air ambulance’.

Sharif’s PML-N slammed the ruling party leaders for doing politics on their leader’s health. It said the government should come out of the ‘Sharif phobia’ and concentrate on addressing important issues facing the country.

“Doctors have advised Nawaz Sharif to go out for change of environment. They insist that staying indoors will not be good for his health. Therefore, Sharif has started going out. Sharif along with his family members had a walk Sunday to catch fresh air and had tea in a restaurant,” ‘Dawn’ quoted a PML-N leader from London as saying.

PTI