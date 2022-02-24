Malkangiri: A former Maoist commander, who was once issuing diktats to people to boycott polls, is now a changed man after joining the mainstream.

Ex-Maoist commander Sukadev is now encouraging people to vote in large numbers in the panchayat polls.

This became evident when Sukadev visited Tekguda booth under Kalimela block and exercised his franchise. He was also seen encouraging people to participate in the panchayat polls.

It was not long ago when he was posted as a commander in a Maoist outfit. His presence in the Maoist outfit used to strike fear in the minds of people in Kalimela, Padia and Motu blocks of Malkangiri district due to the violence unleashed by the ultras. It was a daunting task for the administration to conduct polls in the area due to his presence in the rebel outfit.

However, things changed when he left the outfit and surrendered to the Malkangiri police after getting disillusioned with the behaviour of Andhra Maoist leaders July 22, 2016. He also called upon the candidates to concentrate on the development works of the area once they get elected.

He also urged the ultras to return to the mainstream and work towards the development of their regions in cooperation with the government. He said that not long ago his village was a Maoist hotbed.

Many tribal youths like him used to fall prey to Maoists’ tactics and unleash violence in their areas at the behest of the rebel leaders. As a result, development had taken a backseat in their area for a long time.

PNN