Cuttack: Veteran Congress leader and former Rourkela MLA Gurupada Nanda passed away at a private hospital here Tuesday. He was 77.

Nanda, who had been an active student leader all through his college career, had formed All Orissa Students’ League in 1969 and joined the Congress in 1972. He was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Rourkela Assembly Constituency on a Congress ticket in the year 1980. He also served as the Cuttack District Congress Committee president.

Nanda, during his tenure as Rourkela MLA established a B Ed college in Rourkela in 1981. The government took it over in 1992 and secured full recognition in 2005.

He was undergoing treatment for age-related health issues at a private hospital, it was learnt.

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced, political leaders and common people thronged his residence in the city to offer their last tribute to the departed soul.

