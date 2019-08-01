Basudevpur: Vigilance sleuths Thursday morning launched simultaneous raids at offices and residence of Bhadrak’s Barandua seva samabaya samiti president and former sarpanch of Barandua gram panchayat Nagendra Biswal.

The raids were conducted following allegations on Biswal for allegedly accumulating assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

Acting on the direction of Balasore vigilance SP, sleuths from Balasore and Bhadrak vigilance departments led by Bhadrak vigilance DSP conducted simultaneous raids at his residence at Barandua, samiti office, petrol pump and house at Betada along with several other places.

The raids were going on at the time of filing this report.

PNN