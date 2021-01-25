New Delhi: A Delhi court extended Monday by two days the ED custody of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP KD Singh in a money laundering case. KD Singh, arrested January 14, was produced before Special Judge Geetanjli Goel by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on expiry of his 12-day custody granted earlier. The ED’s Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta, while seeking an extension of Singh’s custody by two days, told the court that the former MP’s further custodial interrogation was required.

Matta told the court that the documents recovered as part of evidence were voluminous. He said that Singh was also required to be confronted with several individuals in the matter.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group. He resigned from the post in 2012. However, he is stated to be the Chairman Emeritus and founder of the business group. The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.