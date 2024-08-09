Sonepur: The death of two cousins at Chulimal village under Bhandar panchayat and Binka police limits Tuesday evening after firing from the police service pistol took place due to overconsumption of liquor and a sudden outburst of anger while partying, police said Thursday. In this incident, Sonepur MLA Niranjan Pujari’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) Manoj Jhankar, 30, and his uncle’s son, Seshadev Jhankar, 24, were killed. The incident occurred in a fit of rage due to excessive liquor consumption by the two deceased. This was stated here by IG Himanshu Lal (Northern Range) at a press meet held at the district police headquarters here in the presence of SP Yashpratap Shrimal, Thursday while ruling out any past enmity in the case.

Two other persons Debashis Bishi and Okil Bishi were also partying with them. While Debashis managed to return home, Okil lost his sense and was found lying 40m distance from the crime scene. Manoj first shot dead Sheshadev with his service pistol and later fatally shot himself out of remorse. The incident occurred when the two were dead drunk. Sheshadev took the service pistol of Manoj and made five rounds of blank firing. This angered Manoj as he feared departmental action due to misuse of his service pistol. Enraged, he fired at Seshadev from point-blank range. Later, he lost his mental balance and took his own life out of remorse. The two cousins succumbed on the spot.