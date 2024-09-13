Bhubaneswar: The state Excise department Thursday dismissed from service an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who was under suspension following his prosecution by the Vigilance in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The dismissal was effected on an order of Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol. The Vigilance sleuths had recently conducted raids at the residence of the ASI, identified as Sudipta Kumar Das, on complaints of corruption against him when he was posted in Nayagarh district.

“Initial investigations have found that Sudipta was involved in a bribery case during his stint at Nayagarh. He had released the scooter of an accused that was used for peddling illicit liquor, and also forged the seizure quantity in the records as six litres instead of 50 litres,” a release issued by the Excise department stated, adding that he was suspended after the instance for being complicit in extending undue favour to the accused. It may be noted that the Excise department in the last year has dismissed as many as six officials on the grounds of bribery. This apart, a total of 24 officials, including a joint commissioner, two superintendents, four inspectors, four sub-inspectors, six ASIs and seven constables, had been put under suspension last year