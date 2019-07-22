Mumbai: Actress Koena Mitra was awarded six months’ jail-term by a metropolitan magistrate’s court after being convicted in a cheque bouncing case.
The actress was also asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh, including an interest component of Rs 1.64 lakh, to the complainant, model Poonam Sethi who had filed a case against Mitra in 2013 after her cheque bounced for “want of funds”.
Mitra has, however, denied the allegations. She is expected to challenge the judgement.
According to the case details, Mitra borrowed Rs 22 lakh from Sethi over a period of time. During the repayment of this loan, Mitra gave a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Sethi, which was dishonoured by the bank.
