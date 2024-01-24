New Delhi: Indian Air Force, French Air and Space Force (FASF) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force have conducted joint air drills called ‘Exercise Desert Knight’.

The Ministry of Defence said that F-16, Su-30 MKI (Sukhoi), MiG 29, Jaguar, AWACS, C-130-J, Air to Air Refueller and Rafale fighter aircraft were part of this air defence exercise.

“The exercise in Indian FIR was conducted over the Arabian Sea, with IAF aircraft operating from bases within India,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Defence informed Wednesday that the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted Exercise Desert Knight along with French Air and Space Force (FASF) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force January 23, 2024.

“While the French participation included the Rafale fighter aircraft and a Multi Role Tanker Transport, the UAE Air Force fielded the F-16. These aircraft operated from the Al Dhafra air base in the UAE,” the ministry said.

It said that the main focus of ‘Exercise Desert Knight’ was on enhancing synergy and interoperability between the three air forces.

The Ministry of Defence said that the interactions during the exercise facilitated the exchange of operational knowledge, experiences and best practices among the participants.

“Such exercises are indicative of the growing diplomatic and military interactions in the region, apart from showcasing the prowess of the IAF,” the ministry said.

IANS