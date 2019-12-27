Los Angeles: Former Hollywood couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are enjoying having ‘each other’s back’.

The exes, who divorced in 2005 after Pitt had hooked up with actress Angelina Jolie, have met again at Aniston’s holiday party at her home here, according to a ‘mirror.co.uk’ report. This time, it has been reported that they are looking to rebuild their friendship.

A source told ‘Hollywood Life’: “They’ve built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years now that they’re both single. They’ve realised what’s important in life and since they shared so much love for each other it’s such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again.”

The source added: “They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum.”

The two actors married in July 2000 but within five years they split.

Pitt shares six children with Jolie. However, Pitt’s marriage with Jolie came to an end due to the former’s addiction to alcohol. Pitt then had also said, he has not been good as a father to the kids and that divorce from Jolie came to him as a ‘slap on the face’.

More than two years have gone by since Pitt and Jolie have been divorced. Sources said that in these troubled times Pitt has found comfort and solace with Aniston. However, the two are very careful not to take their once-more-blossoming friendship to the next level.

It should also be stated here that Pitt spent Christmas eve with Aniston only. The two were spotted going out for dinner holding each other’s hands.

Agencies